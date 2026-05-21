This new law will 'no doubt' save lives at assisted living facilities

The Brief Governor Walz signed "Larry’s Law" this week, which effectively eliminates ‘no lift’ and ‘no touch’ policies at assisted living facilities in Minnesota by requiring them to immediately attend to resident needs in a medical emergency. The law was drafted in response to a months-long investigation by the FOX 9 Investigators. Advocates for the elderly say the law will "no doubt" save lives. The law was named after Larry Thompson, who died at an assisted living facility in Golden Valley last year as staff "watched idly" when he fell off his electric scooter and slowly suffocated with his neck pinned against the wall.



Advocates for the elderly say a new law signed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will "no doubt" save lives at assisted living facilities throughout Minnesota by requiring them to immediately attend to resident needs in a medical emergency.

A ‘No lift’ policy and a Minnesota grandfather’s death

What they're saying:

Adrieene Sloan described the overwhelming relief she felt when the Larry Law – named after her father Larry Thompson – was signed into law more than a year after he died at an assisted living facility in Golden Valley.

"The tragedy that took place with him now can save other families, and put facilities in the position where they truly need to be assisting the people that are being moved in there," Sloan told the FOX 9 Investigators.

The backstory:

When Thompson slowly fell off his electric scooter at Meadow Ridge Senior Living last year, the staff "watched idly" and did not provide immediate assistance, according to a state investigation.

The 79-year-old grandfather and Vietnam Veteran slowly suffocated while he became trapped with his neck pinned against the wall.

Meadow Ridge was cited for neglect and was criticized by the Department of Health for its fall policy, which instructed its workers to call 911 and to not touch a resident after a fall.

First responders strained by calls for ‘lift assists’

Dig deeper:

The "no touch" or "no lift" policies – which are prevalent in Minnesota and across the country – have raised concerns about both resident safety and the strain it places on first responders, according to interviews, dispatch data, state health records and public testimony reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators.

While Golden Valley Fire Chief Bethany Brunsell encouraged calling 911 if there is an emergency or if there is a suspected injury, she said excessive calls for simple "lift assists" puts a strain on first responders.

"My personal opinion is that if there’s say someone has fallen, is on the floor – that if staff are there – they should be able to help that person," Brunsell said. "I don’t think it’s too much to ask these facilities to train their staff in how to do that safely."

Bipartisan support for Larry’s Law

Legislation drafted to address the "no lift" concerns has gained bipartisan support at the Minnesota State Capitol.

"The reason I really wanted to carry this bill is the expectation of the general public is that when the word ‘assisted living’ is used, that their family members will in fact receive assistance," Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) said during a committee hearing in March.

"It seems out of my mind that we have to tell people to pick up somebody who has fallen down," said Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka). "It just seems like that’s something we never should have to tell anybody, and yet we do."

Long Term Care Industry resisted reforms

Larry’s Law was passed into law despite some pushback from the industry.

"We are unsure if facilities would be able to meet this requirement, and we’re not sure if the workforce exists to meet that," testified Kyle Berndt, who represents the Long Term Care Imperative.

Larry’s Law effectively eliminates "no touch" policies by requiring facilities to immediately attend to resident needs in a medical emergency, including falls.

The law also requires staff with emergency response training be on site 24/7 and also requires facilities be transparent with residents and prospective residents about their policies.

"No doubt about it, lives are going to be saved," said Kristine Sundberg of Elder Voice Advocates. "The outcomes are going to be so compelling for people."

Adrienne Sloan is grateful her father’s tragedy "was not in vain and will be able to help other people."

What's next:

Larry’s Law is set to go into effect in August 2027 to allow assisted living facilities time to adjust their policies and implement additional life-saving training for their staff.