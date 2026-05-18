Walz signs Larry's Law banning no lift policies in assisted living

The Brief Larry’s Law essentially bans "no lift" policies by requiring assisted living facilities to implement plans for staff to immediately attend to residents in a medical emergency until emergency personnel arrive. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bipartisan legislation which was drafted in response to a series of reports by the FOX 9 Investigators that exposed the controversial policies. The law is named after Larry Thompson who slowly suffocated to death in a Golden Valley facility last year as staff "watched idly."



Gov. Tim Walz signed Larry’s Law at the end of the legislative session which essentially bans "no lift" or "no touch" policies in assisted living facilities.

The law change requires assisted living facilities in Minnesota to implement new policies by August 2027.

What we know:

The law is named after Larry Thompson who slowly suffocated to death inside the Meadow Ridge Senior Living facility in Golden Valley last year.

The FOX 9 Investigators obtained video that showed Thompson slowly fell off his scooter and became pinned against the wall for several minutes.

He died of asphyxiation as staff members watched "idly" according to a state investigation.

"He did not die peacefully. He died knowing he was suffocating," Adrienne Sloan, Thompson’s daughter, previously told the FOX 9 Investigators. "There was zero effort to save him."

Meadow Ridge has repeatedly declined to comment.

The Minnesota Department of Health cited Meadow Ridge for neglect and criticized the facility’s fall policy, which directed staff to call 911 and to "not touch a resident after a fall."

Why you should care:

The FOX 9 Investigators found "no lift" or "no touch" policies have become common in senior and assisted living facilities and have put a strain on local emergency services.

Other states have also tried to ban such policies.

What they're saying:

Republican and DFL lawmakers introduced similar legislation after the FOX 9 Investigators published Unassisted — a series of reports exposing the use of such policies.

"It seems out of my mind that we have to tell people to pick up somebody who has fallen down, it just seems like that’s something we never should have to tell anybody – and yet we do," Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) told the FOX 9 Investigators.

The other side:

The Long Term Care Imperative, which represents industry organizations, argued during the legislative session that it was unclear if facilities would be able to meet the new requirements.

"And we’re not sure if the workforce exists to meet that," Kyle Berndt told lawmakers on behalf of the Long Term Care Imperative.

What's next:

The legislation gives facilities more than a year to comply.

They must have plans in place by August 1, 2027 to "ensure a plan is in place for facility staff to immediately attend to resident needs in a medical emergency until any emergency personnel arrive.