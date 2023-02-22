Orlando journalist killed, 3 others shot in Pine Hills neighborhood, deputies say

A 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a woman early Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, is now suspected of shooting and killed an Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl, and seriously injuring a second journalist and the girl's mom.

Sheriff Mina told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that a news crew with Spectrum News 13, who were covering the Wednesday morning shooting of the woman, were shot inside their vehicle. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one has died, he said. The other remains in critical condition.

A 9-year-old girl and her mom were shot nearby in their home, Sheriff Mina said. During the press conference, Sheriff Mina confirmed that the 9-year-old girl has died. Her mom is at the hospital in critical condition, Sheriff Mina said.

Names have not been released.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community," Sheriff Mina said.

The 19-year-old suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, has been detained. A motive in the shootings is not known.

"We have detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder this morning as well as the shooting this afternoon," Sheriff Mina said. "He is being formally charged in the murder from this morning and we expect additional charges for the shooting of the four people this afternoon."

Video from SKYFOX showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles over the neighborhood, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck. FOX 35's Marie Edinger recorded video of an Orange County forensics van showing up to the shooting scene.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood is response to reports of a shooting. A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene, deputies said. Details about that shooting, including the woman's name, have not been released.

