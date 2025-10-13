Minimal government shutdown impacts expected at MSP Airport over MEA; new FLEX Lane opens

The Brief MSP Airport expects a 19% increase in passenger volume during MEA week compared to the typical fall travel day. A new FLEX Lane at Terminal 1 aims to ease traffic congestion when dropping off and picking up passengers. Minimal impacts are expected from the federal government shutdown.



Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport can expect busy terminals and new conveniences during MEA week, but minimal impacts from the ongoing federal government shutdown are expected.

MSP prepares for MEA travel surge

Local perspective:

Passenger volumes at MSP Airport are expected to rise by 19% as travelers take advantage of the MEA school break this week.

Thursday, Oct. 16, is forecast to be the busiest day, with more than 52,000 people passing through TSA security checkpoints. The second-busiest day is expected to be Wednesday, Oct. 15, with more than 50,000 people forecast to go through checkpoints. MEA week travel typically ends on Sunday, Oct. 20, with an MSP checkpoint forecast of more than 48,000 people expected.

MSP airlines and the Metropolitan Airports Commission have increased staffing to help manage the influx of travelers. Passengers are advised to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

MSP introduces new FLEX Lane

What they're saying:

A new FLEX Lane at Terminal 1 will provide an additional option for dropping off and picking up travelers, airport officials say. Motorists who enter Terminal 1 will see new signs directing them to the FLEX Lane.

It's located on the left side of the Departures Drive roadway. It offers access to Terminal 1 through doors 5–8, and connects to parking ramps and pedestrian sky bridges.

"We’ll see heavy peaks of vehicle and passenger traffic for MEA week, so this new option will certainly bring immediate benefits to those wanting to avoid congestion in dropping off or picking up passengers," said Scott Skramstad, director of MSP terminal and landside operations for the MAC. "The FLEX Lane is a convenient and free alternative to the primary zones that gives passengers more options getting to and from the terminal."

Terminal 2 also has an alternative to the typical drop-off and pick-up areas. The Terminal 2 Express Lane opened in 2024 and is accessible through the Purple Ramp.

Tips for travelers

What you can do:

MSP Airport officials have released several tips for travelers. Here they are:

Travelers can reserve a spot in the security line for free through MSP RESERVE. Reservation times vary and availability is limited.

Prebooking parking online is recommended to secure a spot and get the best rates. Travelers must book parking at least 12 hours before their arrival time.

Motorists picking up travelers are encouraged to use the free cell phone lots on Post Road while waiting for the people they're picking up to arrive.

Federal government shutdown impacts

What we don't know:

As the government shutdown continues, disruptions are already bubbling up across the country as air traffic controllers and TSA agents are calling in sick. MSP Airport officials report minimal effects so far and caution possible short-term delays during the busy travel week, but do not expect the shutdown to impact MEA travelers this week.

"We’re grateful for the thousands of federal workers who are continuing to support air transportation at MSP and across the country during the government shutdown," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. "While there have been minimal impacts so far at MSP, passengers may experience delays and longer wait times wherever they fly in the days ahead."