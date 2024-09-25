Motorcyclist killed in Little Canada wreck along Hwy 36

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash along Highway 36 in Little Canada, Minn.

What we know

The motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson eastbound on Highway 36 when he collided with a Hyundai Tucson that was stopped in traffic near Rice Street around 3 p.m., The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

What we don't know

Troopers have not yet identified the man who was killed. They say he is a 45-year-old man from Roseville.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.