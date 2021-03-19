More lawsuits filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions, bringing the total lawsuits so far up to seven.

The latest suits were filed in Harris County on Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists.

Watson, 25, immediately denied any misconduct after the first filing Tuesday night, saying he looks forward to clearing his name.

The four new lawsuits mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis, or kissed them against their will.

All seven of the women are identified as Jane Does in their respective civil lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

EXPLICIT: READ THE FOUR NEW LAWSUITS BELOW

Lawsuit 1 | Lawsuit 2 | Lawsuit 3 | Lawsuit 4 | Lawsuit 5 | Lawsuit 6 | Lawsuit 7

High-profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women accusing Watson, is scheduled to speak publicly Friday afternoon about the allegations.

His agent David Mulugheta responded to the allegations Friday morning on Twitter saying:

"Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted.

Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted.

I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.