Montgomery Township fire leaves man and woman in their 70s dead

An overnight fire at a home in Montgomery Township left a man and woman dead after smoke and flames initially prevented first responders from getting inside.

Roman Jindra, 76, and Betty Jindra, 73, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said Betty called 911 just before 1 a.m. Sunday reporting the home was on fire and that she was trapped inside with Roman.

The first deputy who arrived then tried to get inside the home but was "driven back by heavy smoke and heat" according to the sheriff's office.

Firefighters from the Montgomery Fire Department then arrived with protective clothing and entered the home. They then found Betty and Roman in the kitchen area and brought them outside.

Emergency workers tried to save the Jindras, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters then put out the fire and vented smoke from the home as they "completed salvage and overhaul operations" according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the bodies will be sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies that will determine the official causes of their deaths.

The State Fire Marshall is reportedly investigating the cause and origin of the fire.