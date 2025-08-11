Lake at William O'Brien State Park is nearly dried up. Here's why.

The Brief Lake Alice at William O'Brien State Park has dried up after a mechanical failure. Low water levels have led to a fish kill on the lake. The issue is expected to impact recreation on the lake for four to six weeks.



Lake Alice at William O'Brien State Park in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, is nearly dried up after a mechanical failure, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says.

Lake Alice is dried up

Local perspective:

The Minnesota DNR says a mechanical failure of the water control structure on the lake has led to a "significant drawdown" of the water level on the lake.

Only a stream remains on Lake Alice, which is expected to impact recreation on the lake for at least four to six weeks. The swimming beach is not usable at this time.

Meanwhile, the low water levels on the lake have caused a fish kill.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lake Alice dries up after mechanical failure of water control system. (FOX 9 Staff)

Fishing, boating and paddling is still available on the St. Croix River, with canoes, kayaks and paddleboards available for rental.

The DNR is responding to the issue, it says.

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota DNR says Lake Alice is about 26 acres and is 9 feet deep.

The lake is known for its fishing, with various species that include bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye, yellow perch and bullhead.