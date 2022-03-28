Minnesota's 'construction season' begins with Anoka Highway 10 project

Starting Tuesday, a two-and-a-half mile stretch of Highway 10 in Anoka will be reduced to one lane in each direction as the Minnesota Department of Transportation starts a two year construction project.

The project will convert some intersections along Highway 10 into interchanges. It also includes an overhaul to the bridge crossing the Rum River.

The highway will be down to one lane in each direction until November. Then, lanes will be reduced again next spring until it wraps up in the fall of 2023.

"MNDOT considers this to be a very high priority, inter-regional corridor because it carries traffic through the region," MNDOT communications representative Kent Barnard told FOX 9.

Highway 10 is a major commuter route and a main corridor to much of Minnesota’s cabin country.

"On weekends and especially Friday nights this road backs up quite a bit quite of congestion and delays," Barnard said.

Highway 10 is also a main access point to get to downtown Anoka where some businesses worry congestion could keep people from visiting.

"We were told by the chamber [of commerce] that we could expect maybe a 30 percent drop in business due to people not wanting to fight the backups and things like that," Dawn Purtle, manager of Peterson’s Shoes, said.

Purtle says there is a chance the construction could work in their favor. People trying to avoid Highway 10 detour through downtown and decide to make a stop.

"I think it will give some exposure to some people who haven’t gone down main street before and see that we’re here," Purtle said.

This project is one of dozens MNDOT is planning for this spring and summer. Later this week, they plan to release their annual construction season outlook which will include more information about major projects.

One of those projects is I-94 to I-35E in downtown St. Paul.

The project is so substantial MNDOT is hosting virtual informational meetings this week. The first one is on Tuesday. You can find more information HERE.