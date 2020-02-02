Minnesotans flock to Iowa to bet on the Super Bowl at new sportsbook

article

It’s considered the biggest game of the year and for Iowa’s casinos, the Super Bowl marks the first big game for sports betting which was made legal over the summer in the state.

Sunday afternoon, fans placed big bets in North Iowa at Diamond Jo Casino.

Some guests tried out sports betting for the first time ever now that it’s legal there.

It came as some Minnesota lawmakers say they’ll continue their push to make it legal there as well.

The casino attracted some sports betting professionals and others who are placing their first bets.

“I’ve been betting a lot of San Fran overs and KC unders,” said Jeremy Dresch, an experienced better.

No matter their expertise, customers put their money where their mouth is when placing their bets on the Super Bowl.

“Before August, no sports betting here on our property or in Iowa, so once that was legalized, then just before the NFL season, now we’re able to start taking those bets,” said Scott Smith, the general manager of Diamond Jo Casino.

Smith said the Northwood, Iowa casino has been busy in the lead up to the big game.

“Super Bowl being kind of that pinnacle day and moment for that game it definitely brings in more people than normal,” Smith said.

Casino staff says they’ve seen plenty of license plates from Minnesota in the parking lots, too.

“We’re just on the border and obviously without it being legal in Minnestoa, we have a lot of traffic coming down here from the Cities especially,” said Liam Butler, the general manager of FanDuel Sportsbook at Diamond Jo’s.

Minnesotans say they headed south so they could place those legal sports bets.

“We normally go to Vegas and we somehow decided not to go and at the last second made the drive down,” said Dresch.

Others are hoping that their first time is the charm.

“It’s the Super Bowl,” said Taylor Bryant. “I’ve never betted before so figured I’d come try.”

With some 500 betting options on this particular game, the gamblers feel the odds are in their favor.

In Minnesota, Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain says he’ll continue the fight for sports betting. He believes he’ll have a committee hearing for his current legislation.

However, there has been some opposition from the Native American tribes in the state. Still, the Senator says he remains hopeful conversations will continue.