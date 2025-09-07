Minnesota weather: Mild after a crisp start, Warmer work week ahead

The Brief Frosty spots Sunday morning will mix in with sunshine and light winds this afternoon. Temperatures then turn milder this week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s and daytime highs back in the 70s. A round of showers and thundershowers move through late Monday into Tuesday.



A mild fall-feeling day will close out this weekend with temperatures in the 70s returning for the work week ahead.

Sunday Forecast

What we know:

Minnesotans woke up to frosty temperatures in a few places across the state.

But this afternoon looks like an extremely mild fall-feeling day with highs in the mid-60s under a sun-filled sky along with very light winds.

What's next:

Temperatures will be milder for the work week, with overnight lows that will trend toward the 50s to lower 60s.

Our high temperatures will also trend much warmer, with peak temps each day reaching into the 70s to near 80 by the end of the work week.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns late Monday, with a few showers possible into Tuesday.

Here's your seven-day forecast: