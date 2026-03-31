Kickoff to Summer at the Fair features new foods, attractions

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The Brief Kickoff to Summer at the Fair returns to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds from Thursday, May 21, through Sunday, May 24. New activities, food vendors and shopping options join returning favorites for four days of family fun. Advance discount tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, with daily attendance limits in place.



The Minnesota State Fair’s Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event is back for its sixth year, promising new attractions and classic fair fun for all.

The 2026 Kickoff to Summer at the Fair runs Thursday, May 21, through Sunday, May 24. The event features food, beer, music, shopping and free parking, with more than 40 food and beverage vendors, nearly 50 specialty shops and a full schedule of entertainment.

New activities at this year's event

Why you should care:

There are several new things for visitors to check out this year, including the Hunter & Jumper Horse Show at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum and the Second Glance Crop Art Exhibit.

Other additions include blood typing and donation opportunities on Friday and Saturday, 10 Silly Stops with family activities, a puzzle hunt adventure and nearly 20 new merchandise vendors. Children will also have the option to read to therapy animals during the Read to a Breed on Saturday and Sunday.

There are also returning favorites, including the Giant Slide, trivia games, guided walking tours, skateboard lessons, arcade games, mascot appearances and more.

Some activities may require an extra fee.

Food vendors at Kickoff to Summer

What's on the menu:

There's plenty to eat at this year's event, including new offerings and crowd favorites like Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, pickle pizza, and deep-fried ranch dressing.

Here's a list of some of the participating food vendors:

Aldo’s Burgers (new)

Amish Annie Donuts (new)

Little Prairie Coffee (new)

Mami Churros & Creamery (new)

Peterson’s Pork Chops (new)

Sabino’s Pizza Pies (new)

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar

Rick’s Pizza (pickle pizza)

LuLu’s Public House (deep-fried ranch dressing)

Mouth Trap Cheese Curds

Pronto Pups

RC’s BBQ

The Perfect Pickle

Tot Boss

West Indies Soul Food

More than 40 food and beverage vendors will serve fair favorites and specialty beers, with menus available here.

Tickets on sale Friday

What we know:

Advance discount tickets for Kickoff to Summer at the Fair go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3. Tickets are $14 in advance through May 20 and $17 at the gate, with children 4 and under free. Each ticket is valid for a specific day, and attendance is capped to ensure a relaxed experience.

Tickets are available online through Etix, by phone, or at the event entrances until capacity is reached.

A special weekday bundle deal offers four tickets for Thursday or Friday plus a free 2026 State Fair admission ticket if purchased by May 20. Free parking is available, though space is limited.

After the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair, the 2026 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.