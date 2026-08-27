Minnesota State Fair: Twins legends making free appearances this year

The Brief The Minnesota Twins Experience returns to the 2026 Minnesota State Fair with free daily activities, player appearances and merchandise deals. Twins legends, including Hall of Famer Tony Oliva and current players Josh Bell and Ryan Jeffers, are scheduled to make appearances. The experience is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at the south end of Cooper Street at Judson Avenue, next to the International Bazaar.



The Minnesota Twins are bringing current players, former legends and more to the 2026 Minnesota State Fair as part of their Twins Experience this year.

Twins Experience at Minnesota State Fair

What we know:

The Minnesota Twins Experience is set up at the south end of Cooper Street at Judson Avenue, next to the International Bazaar, and plans to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, rain or shine, for the entire duration of the State Fair.

Dig deeper:

The Twins have a full lineup of appearances planned throughout the fair.

Twins first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell and catcher Ryan Jeffers will stop by Friday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Hall of Famer Tony Oliva will be on deck Monday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Former Twins pitcher and current bullpen coach LaTroy Hawkins will visit Sept. 1, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

However, please note that the team is requesting no autographs at any of the events scheduled.

Big picture view:

Twins mascot T.C. Bear will also make several visits for photos and fun, and join the daily parade from 2 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Sept. 6 and 7.

Fans looking to shop can also find Twins clothing and merchandise, with most items marked at 50–75% off.