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Minnesota State Fair: Twins legends making free appearances this year

By
FOX 9
Minnesota State Fair
Published August 27, 2026 6:00 PM CDT
Published August 27, 2026 6:00 PM CDT
Gates open for 2026 Minnesota State Fair
Gates open for 2026 Minnesota State Fair

Gates open for 2026 Minnesota State Fair

The gates are officially open for the 2026 Minnesota State Fair! FOX 9’s Shayne Wells and Keith Marler are at the front gates as fairgoers flood in for the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Twins Experience returns to the 2026 Minnesota State Fair with free daily activities, player appearances and merchandise deals.
    • Twins legends, including Hall of Famer Tony Oliva and current players Josh Bell and Ryan Jeffers, are scheduled to make appearances.
    • The experience is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at the south end of Cooper Street at Judson Avenue, next to the International Bazaar.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins are bringing current players, former legends and more to the 2026 Minnesota State Fair as part of their Twins Experience this year.

Twins Experience at Minnesota State Fair

What we know:

The Minnesota Twins Experience is set up at the south end of Cooper Street at Judson Avenue, next to the International Bazaar, and plans to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, rain or shine, for the entire duration of the State Fair.

Dig deeper:

The Twins have a full lineup of appearances planned throughout the fair.

Twins first baseman and designated hitter Josh Bell and catcher Ryan Jeffers will stop by Friday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to noon. 

Hall of Famer Tony Oliva will be on deck Monday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Former Twins pitcher and current bullpen coach LaTroy Hawkins will visit Sept. 1, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

However, please note that the team is requesting no autographs at any of the events scheduled.

Big picture view:

Twins mascot T.C. Bear will also make several visits for photos and fun, and join the daily parade from 2 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Sept. 6 and 7.

Fans looking to shop can also find Twins clothing and merchandise, with most items marked at 50–75% off.

The Source: Information provided by Minnesota Twins and State Fair officials.

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