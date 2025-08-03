Minnesota celebrates as smoke clears out of some places up north

The Brief At Sawbill Lake, outdoors enthusiasts are happy with the air quality. In Ely, baseball fans enjoyed a weekend outdoors. Around the region, locals say the wildfire smoke is now moving out.



Last Thursday, the National Weather Service in Duluth advised people to stay indoors and limit their outdoor activity during what some in the area called a "brutal week for outdoor recreation in the region."

Now, as we start this week, things are looking better, as wildfire smoke clears out of some places in northeastern Minnesota.

Northern Minnesota air quality improves

Local perspective:

At Sawbill Lake’s Sawbill Canoe Outfitters post, Sawbill Canoe Outfitters owner Clare Shirley told FOX 9 things are now getting back to normal.

"[Sunday] actually seems a lot better than the last few days, certainly, [Saturday] and the day before were probably the worst air quality we’ve seen this season," Shirley said. "It’s hazy, but not terrible, so it’s not like burning your throat… personally, I’ve been sneezing more than usual. It feels a little bit like seasonal allergies."

Mayor of Ely weighs in

What they're saying:

West of Sawbill, in Ely, Mayor Heidi Omerza sent FOX 9 a message of resilience.

"The smoke and air quality is unfortunate but out of our control. However, in Ely this last weekend, the Ely Baseball Association, along with the American Legion, were able to host the Baseball State Tournament in Ely. I also know of family reunions that happened, events in parks that still took place and Ely was busy. It was a normal summer weekend in Ely. Ely knows about forest fires and the seriousness of them. Our hearts go out to Canada and the lives that have been lost, the towns that have been destroyed," Mayor Omerza wrote.