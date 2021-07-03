Minnesota reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Saturday as vaccination efforts continue.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has seen 605,660 cases of COVID-19 and 7,610 deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, one person was a resident in a long-term care facility.

There are currently about 108 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 22 people in the ICU.

More than 3 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,908,604 are fully vaccinated.