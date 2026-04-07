Minnesota ranks as 12th most expensive state to raise a young child

The Brief According to a Lendingtree.com study, Minnesota ranks as the 12th most expensive state in the country to raise a child. The average 18-year cost across the U.S. of raising a child is $303,000. On average, Minnesotans spend about $29,000 per year to raise a child, and $262,300 over 18 years.



It’s getting more and more expensive to raise a young child between child care, groceries and other costs.

According to a new Lendingtree.com study, the 18-year cost of being a parent is up to more than $303,000, up 1.9% from last year, after tax exemptions and credits. The average annual cost in the first five years went down 0.3%, from $29,419 to $29,325.

The most expensive state in the country to raise a child? Hawaii, at more than $40,000 annually.

Minnesota is 12th-most expensive nation-wide

By the numbers:

According to the Lendingtree study, Minnesota is the 12th-most expensive state in the U.S. to raise a young child. Here’s how the numbers break down:

Infant day care: $20,421

Food: $2,077

Rent: $1,044

Transportation: $2,700

Insurance premiums: $3,126

Girls’ apparel: $308

Exemption/credit values: $354

Total annual cost: $29,322

Minnesota ranks No. 21 in raising kids over 18 years

Why you should care:

According to the study, it costs Minnesotans $262,300 to raise a child over 18 years. That ranks No. 21 nationally. Here’s where that stacks up compared to neighboring states:

No. 24 – North Dakota ($259,123)

No. 27 – Wisconsin ($253,332)

No. 43 – South Dakota ($222,976)

No. 46 – Iowa ($215,443)

The most expensive state in the country to raise a child over 18 years? Again, Hawaii, at more than $412,000.

How much household income goes to raising kids

Dig deeper:

The study shows Minnesota ranks a modest No. 35 in the country when it comes to the amount of household income that goes to raising kids annually. With an average annual family income of about $144,000, about $29,300, or 20.4%, goes to raising kids.