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Minnesota lawmakers reach $705M deal to keep HCMC open

By
Published  May 14, 2026 10:17pm CDT
Hennepin Healthcare
FOX 9
Minnesota lawmakers reach $705M deal to keep HCMC open

Minnesota lawmakers reach $705M deal to keep HCMC open

State lawmakers on Wednesday struck a bipartisan deal to keep the cash-strapped Hennepin County Medical Center open, but county leaders said the hospital will still need a long-term solution. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the story.

The Brief

    • State lawmakers reached a last-minute deal to keep HCMC open with a major cash infusion.
    • The bipartisan budget also includes property tax relief and lower car registration fees.
    • HCMC will need more funding in the future as it faces projected losses of more than $1 billion over the next decade.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - State lawmakers on Wednesday struck a bipartisan deal to keep the cash-strapped Hennepin County Medical Center open, but county leaders said the hospital will still need a long-term solution.

State lawmakers reach funding deal for HCMC

What we know:

The rescue plan will give HCMC, a county-run safety-net hospital, $205 million immediately and set aside another $500 million that would become available next summer. The funding comes as part of a broader bipartisan budget package that also includes property tax relief and cuts to car registration fees. 

The backstory:

HCMC has lost more than $100 million a year for the last several years and projects losses of $1.7 billion over the next decade, largely because it treats patients who either cannot pay or who are underinsured. It has also said that cuts to Medicaid will contribute to its projected losses.

Leaders from both parties negotiated the agreement just days before the legislative session ends.

"Without HCMC, everything else would probably start to crumble," said State Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis.

HCMC’s financial future and reactions from leaders

What they're saying:

In a statement on Thursday, Hennepin Healthcare Board Chair Jeffrey Lunde said, in part: "While more work lies ahead, this agreement brings needed stability and lays the groundwork for continued collaboration on long-term solutions that will protect access to care for years to come."

"We were able to help HCMC without any raising of taxes," noted House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring.

At least two proposals would have raised the Target Field sales tax and rerouted it to fund HCMC, but those measures fell through. The ballpark tax will instead sunset when the bonds used to pay for the stadium are paid off, as initially planned.

What's next:

The deal is expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz after it moves through both chambers.

The rescue plan will keep the hospital open for now, but HCMC is still projecting losses of $1.7 billion over the next decade. Hospital leaders said more funding will be needed in the future.

Hennepin HealthcarePolitics