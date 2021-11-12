Minnesota business donates $13K after Free Bikes 4 Kidz warehouse burglary

article

A local business is stepping in to help a nonprofit after thieves broke into their warehouse and took off with more than $13,000 in tools and electronics.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota put out a call for help after someone broke in on Halloween night. The nonprofit provides hundreds of bikes to kids who can't afford them, and the theft was another setback.

The owner of Hammernicks Interior Solutions, saw FOX 9's story and wanted to do something. So they showed up with a $13,000 check for the nonprofit on Friday.

"To see them up and running again and know you're a part of it is really nice," said Troy Natus, the vice president of Hammernicks Interior Solutions.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz says they're hoping to be able to catch up on the time lost after the theft.

"This is going to replace tools that were lost so we can get back to normal production, and we might even be able to expand what we have," Tia Martinson, the executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz.

The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers to help clean and fix up bikes before the summer. Sign up to volunteer here.