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Minneapolis Public Schools offering free meals to children 18 and under this summer

By Panhia Yang
Published  May 14, 2026 6:36pm CDT
Minneapolis Public Schools
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Free meals and snacks are available to anyone 18 and younger in Minneapolis from June 15 through August 28.
    • More than 60 schools, parks, recreation centers, libraries and community sites, are participating.
    • No sign-up or enrollment in Minneapolis Public Schools is required to receive meals.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Public Schools is making it easier for kids and teens to get nutritious meals this summer.

Free summer meals and snacks for youth across Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis Public Schools will provide free meals and snacks to all children 18 and younger from June 15 through Aug. 28. The program is open to all youth, regardless of whether they attend Minneapolis Public Schools.

The meals and snacks are part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which aims to ensure kids and teens have access to healthy food when school is out. Anyone 18 and under can participate, and there is no sign-up required—just show up at any participating site.

More than 60 schools, parks, recreation centers, libraries and community sites throughout Minneapolis are taking part. Food will be provided during specific times and must be eaten on site.

Families can download the "Free Meals for Kids" app to find nearby locations or visit the Minneapolis Public Schools website for more details.

How to find a meal site and what to expect

Why you should care:

Access to free meals helps ensure that no child in Minneapolis goes hungry during the summer months, regardless of their school enrollment or background.

The program is designed to be accessible and welcoming, with no paperwork or registration required. This supports families who may be facing food insecurity or looking for healthy meal options for their children.

The Source: Information from Minneapolis Public Schools.

Minneapolis Public Schools