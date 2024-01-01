Minneapolis neighborhood luminary brings awareness to domestic violence

Eight blocks of Dupont Avenue South had a warm glow Sunday night, as neighbors in the East Harriet neighborhood of Minneapolis lit up the boulevard to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The event started 25 years ago, when Kathryn Ringham approached her friend Mickey O’Kane with the idea. Now, 84 homes participate as neighbors line the boulevard with more than a thousand luminarias to raise money for the Domestic Abuse Project.

"This isn’t just a wonderful event, but it’s a fundraiser for a great organization," said Ringham who applauds the neighborhood for going "all-in" for the cause. "I’m just so proud of our neighborhood that it can activate and coordinate like this."

The event usually takes place on Christmas Eve as reports of domestic violence tend to increase during the holidays. Due to rain this year, they rescheduled to New Year’s Eve.

"When you think of New Year’s Eve, you think of resolutions and new beginnings, and I’m hoping that this may be a symbol for many people – a reminder that our world needs more glow," said Ringham.

Those who have recently moved to the neighborhood say it's more than a requirement or obligation, but a wonderful cause and a beautiful show.

"We found out right away ad it became the most important thing we do," said one neighbor. "I think its important to remind people that things happen even if you don’t see it happening."