Minneapolis neighborhood group Roof Depot project remains in limbo

The Brief The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute hopes to redevelop south Minneapolis’ vacant Roof Depot warehouse into an urban farm with retail and residential space. The group has until Sept. 15 to finalize its purchase of the land from the city of Minneapolis. After state funding sources fell through, community members are trying to purchase the land for $10.2 million.



In September 2023, the city of Minneapolis approved a purchase agreement for the sale of the Roof Depot site.

The sale was dependent on funding promised by state legislators, but after that funding fell apart at the State Capitol, the land in south Minneapolis has sat in limbo ever since.

Now, an extended deadline is approaching on Sept. 15.

Roof Depot in limbo

What we know:

The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute would like to buy the land.

At a press conference on Monday, EPNI’s interim executive director said the city of Minneapolis and Mayor Jacob Frey have stalled negotiations.

Without previously promised state funding, EPNI has since revised its offer to buy the land, reducing the purchase price to $10.2 million.

But stakeholders say the city has not responded to their offers.

"[They’re] stonewalling this community’s ability to carry out its vision," EPNI interim executive director Joe Vital said.

"We could’ve been up and running by now," supporter Jolene Jones added. "This is something we need, and why the mayor has not done this yet is mind-boggling to me."

City of Minneapolis responds

What they're saying:

On Monday, a spokesperson for the city of Minneapolis sent FOX 9 the following statement.

"The city is in the process of reviewing this newly reduced offer, which comes after years of EPNI’s failed fundraising even with numerous extensions already granted by the city. We will continue to communicate with EPNI with enough time to meet the upcoming deadlines."