Minn. Dept. of Agriculture awards more than $200,000 in grants to livestock producers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture awarded $200,000 in grants to boost livestock processing capacity after supply chain disruptions injured Minnesota’s producers.
In total, the MDA has awarded $208,213 to 46 Minnesota livestock processing plants and producers to help them increase capacity.
MDA’s Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Program’s Rapid Response Mini-Grant for Livestock Processing offered producers up to $5,000 to offset the costs of adding coolers, refrigeration units, slaughter and processing equipment.
“Nowhere did you see stronger evidence of COVID-19’s impact on Minnesota agriculture than in the meat packing industry, where slow-downs and closures caused producers to have to make difficult decisions about what to do with their animals,” MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen said.
Here is a full list of grant recipients: (Organization - City - County)
3Hmong Sausage - Saint Paul - Ramsey
Al's Butcher Shop - Belgrade - Stearns
Backroad Meats - Milaca - Mille Lacs
Blank Cattle & Equipment LLC - Foley - Benton
Brady Gramm - Hancock - Stevens
Bruders' Butcher - Melrose - Stearns
Buckridge Meats - Millville - Wabasha
Burt's Meat & Poultry - Eyota - Olmsted
Clay Hill Processing - Lengby - Mahnomen
Concord Fresh Meat Inc - Saint Paul - Dakota
Conger Meat Market - Conger - Freeborn
Cornerstone Farms - Henning - Ottertail
Dick's Locker - Good Thunder - Blue Earth
Doerr Meat Processing - Rushford - Filmore
Dover Processing Inc - Dover - Olmsted
Egans Market - Adrian - Nobles
Foley Locker - Foley - Benton
Four Hill Farms - Barnesville - Clay
French Lake Butcher Shop - South Haven - Wright
Headwaters Meat Processing - Bagley - Clearwater
Heart O' Lakes Quality Meats Inc - Pelican Rapids - Ottertail
Helget Butcher Shop - Darfur - Watonwan
Hilltop Meat Market - Mankato - Blue Earth
Iron Shoe Farm - Princeton - Sherburne
Lakes Area Cooperative - Perham - Ottertail
Lakes Processing Inc - Detroit Lakes - Becker
LaSalle Food Processing Association - La Salle - Watonwan
Lonsdale Country Market - Lonsdale - Rice
Lucken Meats Custom Processing - Blackduck - Beltrami
Mackenthuns Meats and Deli - Bonifacius - Hennipen
Mahtowa Market Inc - Mahtowa - Carlton
Mills Locker Plant - New York Mills - Ottertail
Morgans Meat Market - Richland - Waseca
Orty's Custom Meat - Deer River - Itasca
Pastures A Plenty Co - Kerkhoven - Chippewa
Redhead Creamery LLC - Brooten - Stearns
Riverside Meats and Processing - Swanville - Todd
Schroeder Meats LLC - New Germany - Carver
Schwarzrock Meat Market Inc - Hutchinson - Mcleod
Stark Partners - Vesta - Yellow Medicine
Stinson's Country Style Meat LLC - Houston - Houston
The Brat Barn - Hermantown - St Louis
The Butcher Block Meat Market - Marshall - Lyon
Tikes Enterprises - Cohasset - Itasca
Town and Country Meats - Thief River Falls - Pennington
Wright Meats LLC - St. Charles - Winona