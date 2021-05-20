MDH to assisted living residents: Check with your facility about changes as new licensure law goes into effect

article

Minnesota’s new assisted living licensure law goes into effect Aug. 1 and the state health department is encouraging residents of those facilities to ask about any potential changes.

By the end of the month, all assisted living facilities must apply to the state’s new licensure program, which will take effect later this summer.

Minnesota Department of Health says about 60,000 Minnesotans live in about 1,800 assisted living facilities statewide. The state says most of those residents will not see changes in their care as a result of the new law.

Some, however, may see some changes or may have to find a new place to live, which is why the state wants residents and their families to ask questions of their facilities.

Home care and assisted living providers who are not planning on providing their services after Aug. 1 have to give written notices to residents by May 31.

The legislation, which the department of health calls "groundbreaking," splits assisted living licenses into two. The first is an assisted living license and the second is an assisted living license with dementia care. The two licenses replace the combined license that preceded them. The old license program is discontinued July 31.

In a release, President and CEO of LeadingAge Minnesota Gayle Kvenvold says the new licensure law "protects the foundation of assisted living in Minnesota, including consumer choice, independence and the ability to age in place while enhancing transparency and regulatory accountability."

The Department of Health said the following services could be affected by the changes:

