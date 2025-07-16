Mary Moriarty calls Trump adviser Stephen Miller a white supremacist after Minneapolis rant
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty issued a statement referring to senior President Trump advisor Stephen Miller as a "white supremacist" after Miller made comments blaming immigrants for violence in Minneapolis.
Stephen Miller remarks
What we know:
In an appearance Tuesday on The Will Cain Show on FOX News, Miller discussed the administration's efforts to arrest immigrants who have committed crimes, amid protests against ICE agents in California.
Miller blamed Democrats for inflaming the protests with their rhetoric. In defending the actions of ICE agents, Miller also blamed the Biden administration and Democrat-run cities for allowing an "invasion" of immigrants, leading to trouble for cities like Minneapolis.
What he said:
"We have communities all across this nation that, 20 years ago, before the era of open borders, were completely peaceful, completely stable, thriving middle classes," argued Miller. "Look at a place like Minneapolis. Post-mass migration, they are unsafe, they are violent, you cannot use the public parks, the education systems don't function."
Miller continued to blame education issues on stresses caused by immigrant populations.
Moriarty responds
What she's saying:
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Moriarty reacted to Miller's comments, writing: "If we wanted a white supremacist's opinion, we'd ask. But we don't. So we won't. Also, Minneapolis is great."
The Source: This story uses information shared in statements from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and Presidential Advisor Steven Miller.