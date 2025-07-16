Mary Moriarty calls Trump adviser Stephen Miller a white supremacist after Minneapolis rant

The Brief Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty called President Trump adviser Stephen Miller a white supremacist in a statement. Moriarty's statement was a reaction to comments Miller made, blaming immigrants for crime in Minneapolis. Miller made the remarks during a FOX News appearance where he defended ICE agents amid protests.



Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty issued a statement referring to senior President Trump advisor Stephen Miller as a "white supremacist" after Miller made comments blaming immigrants for violence in Minneapolis.

Stephen Miller remarks

What we know:

In an appearance Tuesday on The Will Cain Show on FOX News, Miller discussed the administration's efforts to arrest immigrants who have committed crimes, amid protests against ICE agents in California.

Miller blamed Democrats for inflaming the protests with their rhetoric. In defending the actions of ICE agents, Miller also blamed the Biden administration and Democrat-run cities for allowing an "invasion" of immigrants, leading to trouble for cities like Minneapolis.

What he said:

"We have communities all across this nation that, 20 years ago, before the era of open borders, were completely peaceful, completely stable, thriving middle classes," argued Miller. "Look at a place like Minneapolis. Post-mass migration, they are unsafe, they are violent, you cannot use the public parks, the education systems don't function."

Miller continued to blame education issues on stresses caused by immigrant populations.

Moriarty responds

What she's saying:

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Moriarty reacted to Miller's comments, writing: "If we wanted a white supremacist's opinion, we'd ask. But we don't. So we won't. Also, Minneapolis is great."