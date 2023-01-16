Man seriously hurt in crash during snowmobile race near Nisswa

A crash during a snowmobile race in central Minnesota left a man seriously hurt over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says they were called around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday for the crash in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore, Minnesota, just west of Nisswa. At the scene, deputies learned a 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin had been running a snowmobile in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race when he crashed.

Deputies say he was air-lifted to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.