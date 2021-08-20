Man dies after being pulled from White Bear Lake on Friday

A man reported missing on White Bear Lake on Friday has died after being pulled from the water.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, they were called out to the lake Friday afternoon for the report of a boater who had gone missing after going for a swim.

Search crews from Ramsey County and Washington County assisted in search efforts, eventually locating and pulling the 43-year-old man from the waters.

The medical examiner will release further information on the case.