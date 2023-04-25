Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 15: More witnesses expected to testify

By Justin Lum and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:01AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Week four of the Lori Vallow murder trial is underway in Idaho.

The so-called "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two youngest kids, J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

On Monday, authorities detailed phone records from Vallow, saying her account was associated with 18 devices. Investigators also went through Vallow's iCloud account, which they say helped them determine when J.J. and Tylee were last seen alive.

More testimony is expected throughout the week, including from Summer Shiflet, Lori's sister.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.