Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kwanzaa celebrations continue in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, which is day two of the seven-day holiday. 

Kwanzaa celebrates African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. Tuesday's theme is "Kujichagulia" or self-determination. 

Two days of festivities are being held at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, hosted by the Cultural Wellness Center. The highlight of Monday's celebration was a big feast by a local food artist. 

The fun continues on Tuesday, with more signing, dancing, storytelling, food and more from noon to 4 p.m. The event is open and free to the public. 

Kwanzaa runs through Jan. 1, 2023. 