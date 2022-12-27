Kwanzaa celebrations continue in Minneapolis

Kwanzaa celebrations continue in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, which is day two of the seven-day holiday.

Kwanzaa celebrates African American culture, with each day focusing on a different theme. Tuesday's theme is "Kujichagulia" or self-determination.

Two days of festivities are being held at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, hosted by the Cultural Wellness Center. The highlight of Monday's celebration was a big feast by a local food artist.

The fun continues on Tuesday, with more signing, dancing, storytelling, food and more from noon to 4 p.m. The event is open and free to the public.

Kwanzaa runs through Jan. 1, 2023.