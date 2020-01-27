KAT wears number 24 jersey, addresses emotional Target Center crowd to honor Kobe Bryant

article

Karl-Anthony Towns wore a special number 24 jersey and addressed the Target Center crowd pregame Monday night to mourn Kobe Bryant.

The teams also traded an 8-second violation and a 24-second shot clock violation to honor Bryant’s two numbers he wore during his playing career.

Robert Covington also wore a number 8 jersey to honor Bryant.

The Timberwolves also played a tribute video to Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who also reportedly died in the fatal helicopter crash Sunday.

Players, coaches and fans were emotional throughout the pregame ceremony Monday night.

Earlier in the day, a number of players and coaches gave their raw reactions to the tragedy.