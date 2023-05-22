Man hurt when pinned by farming equipment in Isanti County

article

A man was injured after he became pinned by farming equipment in Isanti County on Sunday.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the 36100 block of Dolphin Street Northwest in Wyanett Township at 4:19 p.m. on Sunday, where deputies found a 37-year-old man pinned in the cab of a skid loader under the front wheels of a Farmall tractor, which had driven into the cab of the skid loader.

The incident was the result of an attempt to pull start the tractor by pulling it with the skid loader's bucket while it was lifted in the air, the sheriff's office said. When the clutch of the tractor was released, the tractor started and drove forward into the cab of the skid loader.

The wheel of the tractor was removed to extricate the victim, the sheriff's office said. An ambulance then took the victim to the hospital for his injuries.

The man's condition is unknown.