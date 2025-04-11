Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds not seeking re-election in 2026

article

Reynolds took over as Iowa governor in 2017, after Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed the U.S. ambassador to China. Reynolds was elected to full terms in 2018 and 2022. She released a statement Friday on social media, declaring she will not seek re-election.

"Serving as your Governor has been the greatest honor of my life, an opportunity, that not so long ago, I never could’ve imagined," Gov. Reynolds said in a video post. "I am forever grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me. After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in 2026. This public service has been an incredible journey, one I wouldn’t trade for anything. As Iowans know, family is everything."

‘Family is everything’

What we know:

Reynolds cited family reasons for her upcoming departure. She said her family has been there for her during the highs and lows of her political career. Now, it’s her turn to be there for them. Her husband, Kevin, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023, and that’s now in remission.

Reynolds’ tenure

Why you should care:

Reynolds was Iowa’s first woman governor, and has pushed conservative policies on education, health care and taxes since she took office in 2017. She also previously served as lieutenant governor and a state senator.

Her 2025 priorities included creating a DOGE task force in Iowa, mirroring the federal group led by Elon Musk. She also joined President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. in March when he signed an executive order intended to dismantle the Department of Education.

The major issues she stood behind include a scholarship program for private schools, lowering income taxes and restricting abortions after six weeks.

What's next:

Reynolds’ current term will come to a close in January 2027.