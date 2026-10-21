Trump says Ilhan Omar ‘could go to jail’ as immigration probe continues

The Brief President Donald Trump said Rep. Ilhan Omar could go to jail or be deported during a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Omar is facing a federal investigation into allegations regarding her immigration and citizenship records. Omar has previously denied wrongdoing and accused the Trump administration of political intimidation.



President Donald Trump raised the possibility that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar could go to jail or be deported amid an ongoing federal investigation into her immigration and citizenship records.

Trump claims Rep. Omar ‘could go to jail’

What they're saying:

President Trump made the remarks Tuesday while announcing a $25 million fraud whistleblower incentive program aimed at rewarding people who report certain fraud or criminal offenses that result in charges being filed.

During the news conference, Trump answered a reporter’s question about whether Rep. Omar could be deported if investigators found problems with her age.

"Well, she could be. She could also go to jail," Trump responded. "You know, they keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail."

Trump talks fraud:

Trump also criticized Omar and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accusing them of knowing about fraud in Minnesota without providing any evidence to support his claims.

"That little, little congresswoman, lovely little woman she is. She knew. They all knew they were all scammers and thieves and so bad for our country," said Trump.

Dig deeper:

The president continued criticizing Omar during the press conference, accusing her of being dishonest and questioning her loyalty to the country.

"This is just my opinion. I think she's a sick, a very dishonest person," Trump said, later adding, "She's a disgrace to our country."

Despite his criticism, Trump said he hoped Omar would be treated fairly.

"But I will say this, I hope they treat her fairly, but I think she's a very dishonest person."

Federal investigation into Ilhan Omar

The backstory:

Trump’s remarks come as federal authorities continue investigating allegations involving Omar’s immigration and citizenship paperwork.

Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12 as part of the investigation. Fox News reported that authorities seized her passport and cellphone during the search, and have also obtained Omar’s DNA.

About a dozen family members have also been subpoenaed, and Fox News reported authorities spoke to Omar’s sister in relation to the fraud probe, although it’s not clear what was discussed.

Omar has repeatedly denied wrongdoing involving her immigration paperwork. She previously called the search "an outrageous abuse of power" and a "weaponization of federal law enforcement."

Local perspective:

Border czar Tom Homan said if the allegations are proven, Omar could be denaturalized.

Rep. Omar has not been criminally charged.

Ilhan Omar thanks supporters

Addressing supporters:

In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, Omar thanked supporters for their messages and financial contributions while criticizing the Trump administration.

"We're not going to be intimidated. We're not going to be silenced. We're not going to be scared," Omar said.

Omar also asked supporters for continued financial support, describing the ongoing situation as an "expensive and challenging time."

"I'll be out there campaigning alongside all of you and making sure that we beat back all of this and that we win in the midterms, win the house, win the senate, and hold this administration accountable," Omar said.

Running for reelection:

Omar, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, is running for reelection in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District against Republican challenger John Nagel.

FOX 9 reached out to Omar's office for comment on Trump's remarks.