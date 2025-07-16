Iceland volcano eruption caught on camera

The Brief Drone footage shows the latest volcanic eruption in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. Icelandic tourism officials say it is the 12th eruption on the peninsula since 2021. The lava is not threatening any infrastructure, but the surrounding area was evacuated.



A volcano erupted on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula early Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations in the surrounding area.

Iceland volcano eruption

Big picture view:

Drone video shot by Hordur Kristleifsson shows spectacular close-up shots of a volcano erupting in Iceland.

It happened on Reykjanes Peninsula, in the southern part of the country.

The eruption prompted evacuations of the surrounding area, including the internationally known Blue Lagoon thermal spa.

However, officials say the lava is not threatening any infrastructure, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

By the numbers:

The drone photographer says the eruption began at about 3:55 a.m., creating a fissure that is about 2,300 to 3,300 feet long.

This is the 12th volcanic eruption in the area since 2021.