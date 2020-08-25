Hormel Foods commits to paying community college tuition for children of all employees

Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods announced Tuesday that it is committing to paying tuition for the children of employees to attend two-year college programs starting next year.

The company announced the Inspired Pathways Program, which guarantees two-year college tuition to any dependent child of the company’s employees starting in 2021.

The Inspired Pathways Program logo from Hormel Foods. (Hormel Foods)

Jim Snee, the chairman of the board, president and CEO of Hormel Foods, said the program will help these families at a time when paying for college is getting harder for many people and as community colleges struggle with enrollment.

“We believe equality in education can be a game-changer, and we have decided to take on that challenge,” Snee said in the announcement.

The first class that will be covered by the program will begin college in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Hormel says it plans to partner with colleges in areas where it has employees and hopes to begin community mentorship programs to help students apply.

Students that graduate from high school and meet the community college’s entry requirements are all eligible for the program.