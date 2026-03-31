Hennepin County car thefts: 20% now stolen using key programmers bought online

The Brief An estimated 20% of car thefts in Hennepin County now involve key programmers. Local law enforcement is seeing a rise in these tech-enabled thefts, mostly involving teenagers. The Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force has recovered 155 stolen vehicles and seized five key programmers so far this year.



Car thieves are turning to new technology to steal vehicles faster than ever, and law enforcement in the Twin Cities is working to keep up.

How thieves are using key programming devices

What we know:

Authorities say about 20% of cars stolen in Hennepin County are now taken using software that reprograms the car so that it will start using a blank key fob. The technology is easily purchased online, with how-to videos widely available.

Sergeant Mike Vai, with the Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force, demonstrated how quickly thieves can hack into a car, saying, "It’s just basically following prompts." In just over a minute, he was able to hack into a car, noting, "The groups that are doing this, they’ve got more experience than I do, and they’re out of here in 30–40 seconds."

A growing trend among teenagers

The Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force says the majority of auto thefts involve juveniles, many of whom are repeat offenders. More recently, they’ve been finding these key programmers on the teens that they arrest.

"We are seeing a little bit more sophisticated rings—specifically juveniles—with these programmers," said Lieutenant Bryan Hermerding with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. "They’re trying to out do each other—who can steal the nicest car, the most expensive car."

Hermerding said often they will arrest the same juvenile multiple times, sometimes in the same week.

"Yes, it’s technically a low level crime, but these cars are being used in robberies, car jackings, homicides. It leads to the progressively higher level crimes that we’re seeing in Hennepin County," said Hermerding.

How law enforcement is responding

The Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force was formed this year, thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The program currently funds six officers that operate within the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnetonka Police, St. Louis Park Police and Edina Police.

Chad Duckson with the BCA Auto Theft Prevention Program explained, "Funding for violent crimes: burglaries, robberies, assaults, etc. usually gets a good chunk of a department’s budget. So we’re trying to fill in the gap."

Duckson said some of that funding goes to training on the latest trends and technologies, including these auto key programmers.

"The complexity is very expensive to investigate. Law enforcement needs new tools all the time to counteract the next move by the suspect."

So far this year, the Hennepin County Auto Theft Task Force has recovered 155 stolen vehicles and seized five of these key programmers. Last year, the sheriff’s office auto theft unit recovered 416 vehicles and seized ten key programmers.

What you can do:

Law enforcement says because all makes and models are vulnerable to this technology, the best way to protect yourself is to make your car less appealing to thieves. That means not leaving your car unlocked or valuables inside. They also suggest a steering wheel lock.