Healthcare experts say new B2.A variant is likely 'manageable'

Dr. George Morris from CentraCare says the B2.A variant, a sub-variant of omicron, is already circulating in the U.S., but thanks to monitoring and mitigation programs it likely won’t have as big of an impact as previous variants.

Because the new variant is a sub-variant of omicron, he says it’s likely the variant, similar to omicron, could be more contagious than previous variants, but likely would not cause more severe symptoms.

"The good news about it is we’re managing this sub-variant without any major disruptions," Dr. Morris told FOX 9.

By that, Dr. Morris means that hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients right now. In Minnesota, current hospitalization numbers show the lowest number of COVID-related hospitalizations since July; if there is a big surge in cases, healthcare systems could be more prepared for them.

Dr. Morris says many people already have some immunity to COVID-19, so this variant may not have as big of an impact. He says with high vaccination numbers, and a large number of people infected by the recent Omicron surge, many people have some protection.

"You can say we have mixed immunity. We have people with the vaccine immunity, people with vaccine plus disease related immunity and that is probably why, again, as we look at this one, we can say we’re fairly well protected," Dr. Morris said.

On top of that protection, he says there are more options for treatments for people who do get sick.

"These are things that now we have a better way to identify who’s most likely to get benefit," he said.

Dr. Morris says there are also better monitoring systems in place than at the beginning of the pandemic. That includes waste water surveillance. With that information, and better access to testing, he says health care systems will be able to more easily track and mitigate the virus.

