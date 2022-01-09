Golden Globes: Winners from this year’s boycotted event

article

Following widespread criticism during last year’s awards season, the Golden Globes carried on Sunday night — though not exactly as planned.

The winners of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards were revealed from the Beverly Hilton at 6 p.m. PT, but the show took place amid an unofficial boycott, of sorts, without a red carpet, host, nominees, audience or even a televised broadcast following a year of widespread criticism about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA’s) diversity and ethics issues.

The show took place as a "private event," the HFPA announced earlier this week, and was not live-streamed.

The association provided real-time updates on the winners on the Golden Globes website and social media. Those attending the small event saw a show that "shines a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA," the press association said earlier this month.

2022 Golden Globe winners

Best motion picture — Drama: "The Power of the Dog"

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Drama: Nicole Kidman/"Being the Ricardos"

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama: Will Smith/"King Richard"

Best motion picture — Musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler/"West Side Story"

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield - "Tick, Tick...Boom!"

Best motion picture – Animated: "Encanto"

Best motion picture – Non-English language (formerly foreign language): "Drive My Car"

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Ariana Debose/"West Side Story"

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee/"The Power of the Dog"

Best director – motion picture: Jane Campion/ "The Power of the Dog"

Best screenplay – motion picture: Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast"

Best original score – motion picture: Hans Zimmer - "Dune"

Best original song – motion picture: "No Time to Die"/By Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Best television series – Drama: "Succession"

Best performance by an actress in a television series: Drama - Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - "Pose"

Best performance by an actor in a television series: Drama - Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Best television series: Musical or comedy - "Hacks"

Best performance by an actress in a television series: Musical or comedy: Jean Smart/"Hacks"

Best performance by an actor in a television series – Musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis/"Ted Lasso"

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television: "The Underground Railroad"

Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Kate Winslet/"Mare of Easttown"

Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television: Michael Keaton/"Dopesick"

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role on television: Sarah Snook - "Succession"

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role on television: O Yeong-Su - "Squid game"

But why did this year’s show happen without any celebrities or television production? Here’s a look back at the HFPA’s and the Golden Globe’s tumultuous year.

Why were the Golden Globes being boycotted?

The HFPA’s tussle with diversity and ethics issues came to a head last year after a shocking lack of nominations for Black talent. A Los Angeles Times’ expose also revealed unethical behavior and that its 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist.

Studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 PR films said their clients wouldn’t participate until the HFPA swiftly implemented "profound and lasting change." Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

The press association claims that in the months since its 2021 show, it has remade itself.

"HFPA 2.0," recently elected president Helen Hoehne has called it. The group announced in November several reforms, including adding a chief diversity officer; overhauling its board; inducting 21 new members, including six Black journalists; bringing in the NAACP on a five-year partnership; and updating its code of conduct.

But still, Hollywood was skeptical this awards season.

NBC, the Globes’ longtime telecaster, said it won’t air the 2022 Globes because "change of this magnitude takes time and work." And the association struggled to find any celebrity presenters agreeing to take part, according to a Variety report.

The HFPA cited the current pandemic surge as a reason for going audience-less on Sunday.

