Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Minnesota Wednesday

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Minnesota Wednesday, his first visit to the state since joining the race.

Bloomberg will discuss rural economic issues at a soybean farm in Faribault County, his campaign said in a news release.

Bloomberg's campaign has now topped $2 million on TV ads in the Twin Cities, according to FCC filings.

He's the only Democratic presidential candidate to hit the local airwaves so far.

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have previously campaigned in Minnesota, the home state of rival Amy Klobuchar.

Minnesota’s primary is March 3.

