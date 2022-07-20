Dave Chappelle show moved from First Avenue after backlash

First Avenue announced they were canceling the Dave Chappelle show and moving it to the Varsity Theater after facing backlash for booking the comedian.

Chappelle was scheduled to perform at First Avenue Wednesday at 8 p.m., but the venue released a statement just four hours before the show they canceled the event and changed venues.

The comedian previously faced scrutiny over jokes he made about the trans community in a Netflix special that critics say are transphobic.

First Avenue’s statement reads: "To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you, and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls."

"The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission."

"We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have. We know there are some who would not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback."

Chappelle had already booked four other shows at the Varsity Theater on Thursday and Friday.