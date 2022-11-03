VIDEO: Suspects lead police on wild chase through Dallas with a baby on board

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved a high speed chase with Rockwall County to Dallas that involved two different vehicles and a baby on Thursday afternoon.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office says they were called by Rockwall Police for help bringing in a possibly stolen car out of Midlothian. Other departments were involved in the chase which went along I-35 and through several neighborhoods.

The suspect left the blue sedan at one point during the chase and got into a white SUV.

The suspect appeared to hand a baby in a car seat to the driver of the other car.

The SUV drove through backyards, before eventually stopping at Lakewest Head Start & Early Head Start on Goldman Street in Dallas.

The suspects ran into the building.

A man in a white shirt and another person in a black shirt were eventually taken into custody.

Employees at the school had gone through a lockdown drill with Dallas police the day prior.

"When we heard lockdown on the intercom we weren't sure if it was another drill, but then we heard the cop cars going outside, and we knew it was real. We went to the bathrooms, turned the lights out. Just hid and we were really quiet," said Elizabeth Neumann.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the baby was unharmed and no one else was hurt.

The baby was given to the child's grandfather.

There has not been any information about the baby's connection to the suspects.

Both suspects will be booked in the Dallas County Jail.

