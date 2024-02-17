Colorado Springs dorm shooting deaths being investigated as homicides

article

Colorado Springs police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a dorm room.

Police said the two people were found shot to death at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police were called there around 6 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said in a statement on social media that the gunfire was not an active shooter situation at the university, though university officials did put in place a lockdown that lasted for about 90 minutes.

Following the lockdown, the campus about 69 miles south of Denver remained closed for the day. The school has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

Police later said both deaths were being investigated as homicides and they do not believe this to be a murder-suicide situation.

Police didn’t release information about the victims.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.