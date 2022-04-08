Chaska High robotics team heading to World Championships

article

Every day after school, the Chaska High School robotics team designs and builds its own robots. But now the Robohawks, as they are called, are ready to spread their wings.

"It's amazing. I love that the team is going to worlds. It's been a whole lot of effort put in by the team, and it's amazing to see it all pay off," said team captain Noah Copen.

Watch this story live when it airs on FOX 9 News at 9PM, or check back later for the video.

The team named their robot Wilder, after singer Matthew Wilder, who had a hit song "Break My Stride" in the '80s.

"That is like our favorite song here in the shop. We play it all the time. We thought this we would pay tribute to the artist Matthew Wilder," said team member Kaitlyn Nickel.

Wilder, the robot (FOX 9)

Wilder can pick up giant tennis balls and throw them through wooden hubs from different distances as well as climb a series of monkey bars.

The Robohawks used Wilder to beat out 60 other robotics teams to win regionals in Duluth last month, which qualifies them to compete in the world championships in Houston in a couple of weeks.

"It is the most prestigious thing to get to go to. You get to learn so much there and see the best of the best and be a part of the best of the best," said Nickel.

Now, the team has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise $40,000 dollars so all 35 members of the team and their mentors can make the trip.

"We have to pay for plane flights and hotels and once we get down there we have to have transportation as well getting to the venue, so it all adds up," said coach Steve Peterson.

In the meantime, the Robohawks will fine tune their creation and take Wilder's success in stride.

Advertisement

"We really want to do our best. We are hoping to do somewhat decent and really have a good time there," said Copen.