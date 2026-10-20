Brooklyn Park teen shooting suspect ordered to stand trial as adult

The Brief Nyzeir A'shoun Reay, 17, faces two counts of murder for the shooting of a 16-year-old in Brooklyn Park. Reay has been ordered to stand trial as an adult for the incident that occurred on July 5, 2026, in Hartkopf Park.



The 17-year-old that authorities believe is responsible for the shooting of a 16-year-old in Brooklyn Park over the Fourth of July weekend has been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Brooklyn Park July 4th shooting

What we know:

Nyzeir A'shoun Reay, 17, of Inver Grove Heights has been ordered to stand trial as an adult by Hennepin County Judge Rachel Hughey over second-degree murder charges that stem from a shooting that occurred on July 5, 2026.

The backstory:

Charges filed in Hennepin County say that officers responded to a report of a shooting at Hartkopf Park at about 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head, who later died from his injuries.

Officers report that approximately 50 people were present at the park when the shooting occurred, with the majority fleeing after the gunfire. Five shell casings were later recovered near a jungle gym in the park, according to charges.

Detectives launched an extensive investigation, which led to a Hennepin County judge issuing an arrest warrant.

On July 29, at about 6:30 p.m., the United States Marshals Service found and arrested Reay in Peoria, Illinois. He was held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center until he was extradited to Minnesota.