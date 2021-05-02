Boy uninjured after climbing onto MSP Airport baggage belt

A 9-year-old boy is okay after taking a joy ride this weekend on a baggage conveyor belt at MSP Airport.

Airport authorities tell us it happened when the group of 20 he was with was checking their bags. The 9-year-old then dove onto the belt, right as it leaves the ticketing lobby and heads into the back-of-house bag screening and sorting system.

Airport police and delta found the child on the conveyor system three to five minutes later.

He was uninjured and released back to his parents.

