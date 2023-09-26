Biden to join UAW picket line, first sitting President to walk with a union - what we know about his visit

UAW President Shawn Fain last Friday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to join the autoworkers on the picket line. It only took a few hours for the President to answer the call – and agree to join picketers on the sidewalks of Michigan, potentially making history.

President Biden will land in Michigan early Tuesday afternoon to join the UAW members on strike against Detroit's Big Three. He agreed to visit last Friday after Fain said GM and Stellantis workers at 38 plants in 20 states were joining the strike, which started on Friday, Sept. 14.

"Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs," Biden said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the move.

How to watch Biden's UAW visit

The White House had been quiet about Biden's specific plans to join the union until Tuesday morning when they released the President's travel plans. He's expected to land in Michigan around 12:30 and then head to Wayne County to join the picket line around 1 p.m.

The specific location where he will join picketers is still unknown but the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne is looking like a likely spot as it was one of the first to walk off the line. That's expected to be around 1 p.m. and you can watch it in the live player below.

Biden will be first President to walk a picket line with a union

Regardless of where he pickets, he'll be the first sitting president to ever join a union on the line.

Experts in presidential and U.S. labor history say they cannot recall an instance when a sitting president has joined an ongoing strike, even during the tenures of the more ardent pro-union presidents such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry Truman. Theodore Roosevelt invited labor leaders alongside mine operators to the White House amid a historic coal strike in 1902, a decision that was seen at the time as a rare embrace of unions as Roosevelt tried to resolve the dispute.

"This is absolutely unprecedented. No president has ever walked a picket line before," said Erik Loomis, a professor at the University of Rhode Island and an expert on U.S. labor history. Presidents historically "avoided direct participation in strikes. They saw themselves more as mediators. They did not see it as their place to directly intervene in a strike or in labor action."

Biden’s trip to join a picket line in the suburbs of Detroit is the most significant demonstration of his pro-union bona fides, a record that includes vocal support for unionization efforts at Amazon.com facilities and executive actions that promoted worker organizing. He also earned a joint endorsement of the major unions earlier this year and has avoided southern California for high-dollar fundraisers amid the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

During the ongoing UAW strike, Biden has argued that the auto companies have not yet gone far enough to satisfy the union, although White House officials have repeatedly declined to say whether the president endorses specific UAW demands such as a 40% hike in wages and full-time pay for a 32-hour work week.

Where negotiations stand

The UAW has made its greatest strides with Ford. The UAW has said its progress with the automaker spared it from further walk-outs last week after Fain gave the Detroit three a deadline for serious progress.

So far, Ford has offered a 20% wage increase, an end to tiered workers, the conversion of temporary workers after 90 days, and cost-of-living-adjustments that will protect against inflation based on a formula set in 2008. It's also offered five weeks of vacation for some workers and two weeks of parental leave.

They've also proposed a right to strike if any plants owned by Ford are threatened with closing.

GM and Stellantis haven't seen as much progress, also offering 20% wage increases but without the previous COLA formulas and end to tiered employees.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.