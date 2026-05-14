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The Brief Bauhaus Brew Labs has announced on social media it plans to close its northeast Minneapolis taproom at the end of June. The post details "serious challenges over the past few years," including substantial cost increases, shifts in consumer preferences, a global pandemic and a surge in federal immigration enforcement as reasons behind the closure. The update says its Art-A-Whirl celebration will still happen as planned, and the taproom will remain open through June, before culminating in "one last bash" on the weekend of June 26–28.



Bauhaus Brew Labs, a popular destination for craft beers and performing bands in northeast Minneapolis, has announced it will close the doors to its taproom at the end of June.

Bauhaus closing in NE Mpls

What we know:

In a message posted to social media by the "Bauhaus family," the German-concept brewery notes that in its 12 years since opening, it had "accomplished its goals of offering crisp, refreshing German-style lagers, a vibrant, inviting taproom space, and amazing event experiences," before saying this summer would be its last in operations.

"Unfortunately, we have faced a number of serious challenges over the past few years, including substantial cost increases in our supply chain, shifts in consumer preferences away from craft beer, a global pandemic, and most recently, a surge in federal immigration enforcement that directly targeted our wonderful city and deeply affected businesses across the hospitality industry," the post reads. "We have been working furiously to identify ways to shift our business model, reduce costs, increase revenues, and find a pathway to operational stability. Despite pulling every lever available to us, the financial headwinds have proven to be insurmountable, and we have made the very difficult and heartbreaking decision to close our doors.

The post elaborates that its owners did not arrive at the decision "without an exhaustive fight," noting the pivot to hard seltzers, N/A beers and THC beverages.

"Ownership and staff worked tirelessly to put solutions into action. We leave knowing we gave everything we had," the post says.

What's next:

The update says its Liquid Zoo celebration during Art-A-Whirl this weekend will still happen as planned, and the taproom will remain open through June, before culminating in "one last bash" on the weekend of June 26–28.

The backstory:

Opened in July 2014 at 1315 Tyler St NE, Bauhaus quickly became popular throughout the city for both its beers and parties.

In 2023, Bauhaus took home a bronze medal at the World Beer Cup Award Ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, for its "Deck Journey" American-Style Sour Ale.

Big picture view:

Prices have continued to increase under the Trump administration, increasingly as the conflict with Iran continues into its third month – putting a strain on businesses throughout the U.S.

Rising gas prices helped push inflation up in April in the biggest year-over-year increase since May 2023, with consumer prices rising 3.8% in April from a year ago.

Labor Department figures showed that gasoline prices are up more than 28% compared to a year ago.

Before the war in Iran, inflation had been dropping more or less steadily since peaking with a 9.1% year-over-year spike in prices in June 2022.