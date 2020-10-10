Authorities arrest 28 during 3rd night of protests in Wauwatosa

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department, with help from other agencies, arrested 28 individuals during protests following the district attorney's decision to not press charges in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole by Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah.

Just after 8 p.m., tear gas, pepper balls and paint balls were used in self-defense, according to police, after members of the group threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement personnel.

Members of the group also attempted to start fires and broke windows of businesses along North Avenue, according to WPD.

Two of the arrests were felony arrests, one was a misdemeanor arrest and twenty-five municipal arrests. The Wauwatosa Fire Department evaluated two adult arrestees for minor injuries. Law enforcement personnel recovered a handgun, materials to start fires, and a stolen vehicle Friday night.

The curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Wauwatosa until Monday, Oct. 12.