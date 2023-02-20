Large alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Fillmore County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Wabasha County, Burnett County, Buffalo County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Large alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 8:14PM
Florida
FOX 5 NY
Alligator kills elderly woman in Florida article

An alligator killed an elderly woman in Florida.

FLORIDA - Florida officials say an 85-year-old female was killed Monday in an incident involving an alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an alligator bite incident at 6788 Picante Circle in Spanish Lakes Fairways, a 55-plus living community, near Fort Pierce.

Witnesses to the incident called 911.

Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPTV that the alligator was close to 11 feet long.

An alligator killed an elderly woman in Florida. (WPTV/WFLX)

Officials recovered the victim's body and captured the alligator involved in the incident.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the FWC said in a statement.

It was unclear what took place before the attack.

An alligator killed an elderly woman in Florida. (WPTV/WFLX)

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, according to officials.

The FWC has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

