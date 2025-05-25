'Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island' opening on St. Paul's Raspberry Island
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An outdoor art exhibit celebrating Mexican culture is opening in St. Paul.
"Alebrijes: Keepers of the Island," is a stunning outdoor public art exhibition that will run from June 1 to October 26, 2025.
The creations include 16 large-scale paper-mâché sculptures, some of which are up to 16 feet tall.
The Mexican folk art is created by four different artists representing Mexican spirit animals, including a jaguar, with the head of a shark, goose wings, and a snake as a tail.
Ahead of the public debut at the end of the week, Aaron Johnson-Ortiz, executive director of the Minnesota Latino Museum, says he hopes the art exhibit will pave the way toward a larger, more permanent Latino art museum.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony & Press Conference — Friday, May 30, 2025, 2-3pm, Raspberry Island, Saint Paul
- Open Exhibit Dates — Sunday, June 1, 2025 to Sunday, October 26, 2025, Raspberry Island, Saint Paul
- Community Celebration — Saturday, June 14, 2025, noon-5pm, Raspberry Island, Saint Paul
More information can be found on the website here.