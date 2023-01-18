Alaskan aurora chaser gets amazing display right on his doorstep

Vincent Ledvina is a self-described "aurora chaser", but there was no chasing necessary one recent night, when he was treated to a vivid display of the northern lights right on his own doorstep.

Ledvina, who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, wrote on Twitter that he got out of bed in his pajamas and threw on his boots before recording the wondrous scene on January 16.

Ledvina said there were "no signs of stopping" when he tweeted more images early on January 18.

The Aurora Borealis or "Northern Lights" can be seen year round, but they are easiest to spot between August and April, according to Travel Alaska.